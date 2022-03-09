CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey temporarily closed on Wednesday due to a bomb threat for the second straight day. The situation has been resolved and there are no safety concerns at this time.

The community center has reopened, according to their website.

“The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey and our family of agencies, including the Katz JCC, are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our staff and members,” Oded Kraus, the executive director at Katz JCC, wrote on their website. “In addition to our standard security protocols, we are operating under enhanced security measures and in cooperation with local, state, and federal law enforcement. As you may be aware, there were two other reported incidents: one in Philadelphia and one in New York. These threats are no longer isolated to our local community. Through preparedness, partnerships, and training, we will continue to work together to ensure the safety and security of our beloved community.”

On Tuesday, the building was safely evacuated and no explosives were detected. The Cherry Hill Police Department, the F.B.I., and K-9s from the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene Tuesday.

After the building was cleared, children and staff returned to business as usual.

Cherry Hill Mayor Susan Shin Angulo called Tuesday’s bomb threat in part, “a somber reminder of the very real threat of antisemitism that we must continue to fight on all fronts.”

The incident is currently under investigation by the Cherry Hill Police Department’s Investigative Unit.