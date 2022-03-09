PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz is reportedly back in the NFC East. The Indianapolis Colts have traded the former Eagles QB to the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Colts acquired second-round and third-round picks in 2022 and a conditional 2023 third-round pick from Washington, ESPN reported. Indianapolis also sent a 2022 second-rounder to the Commanders.

Trade terms, per sources… Colts get:

🏈2022 third-round pick

🏈2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays.

🏈2022 second-round pick Commanders get:

🏈QB Carson Wentz

🏈2022 second-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The 2023 third-round pick can become a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70% of Washington’s snaps, according to Schefter.

The Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts in February 2021 for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick that converted into a first-round pick this year.

Wentz, the second overall pick in 2016, spent just one season in Indianapolis. He threw for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.4 percent of his passes.

But the Colts finished the season 9-8 but lost their final two games of the season and missed the playoffs.

The Birds were already scheduled to face Wentz for the first time in Indianapolis. Now, they’ll get to face the former face of the franchise twice a year for as long as Wentz is in Washington.