PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re a little more than a week away from Saint Patrick’s Day and it looks like Philadelphia has a little luck of the Irish. The city was just named the best place in the country to celebrate the holiday, according to new rankings from WalletHub.
Philadelphia gets high marks for its Irish pubs and restaurants, along with Saint Patrick’s Day traditions.READ MORE: Former Central Bucks West High School Choir Director Charged With Molesting 2 More Students
Of course, that includes the city’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, which returns for the 250th time this Sunday.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officer Who Fatally Shot 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio To Be Fired, Police Commissioner Says
You can watch the parade Sunday at noon on the CW Philly. We’ll also stream it on CBS News Philly.MORE NEWS: Delaware County Holds Vigil To Remember 1,800 Residents Who Died Of COVID
If you miss the parade, you can watch it again here on CBS3 on Saint Patrick’s Day.