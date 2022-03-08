NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — On Sunday, the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for the 250th edition. CBS3’s morning team will host the big event, and take in all the fun.

Among the many talented performers participating this year will be students from the McDade-Cara Irish School of Dance.

For six decades, the school has been teaching Irish step dancing.

“My mom started the school in 1962 and she found herself surrounded in this area by immigrants from Ireland,” Sheila Sweeney said.

And they wanted to continue the tradition of their Irish culture, so Sweeney’s mom, Maureen McDade McGrory, began the McDade School of Irish Dance.

When Sweeney’s mom passed away when she was 18-years-old, she took over.

Sweeney has been at the school for 25 years, and she hopes she can go another 25.

“It’s definitely thriving right now,” Sweeney said.

Now the McDade-Cara School of Irish Dance in Newtown Square, Delaware County, they’ve grown to about 150 students, starting as young as 3-years-old.

“We call them our tiny tots and they dance, most of them, until they head of to college,” Sweeney said.

“It’s really my family, I have a cousin here, and two cousins who do it and my aunt has done it,” Emma McGuinn, a student, said.

“It’s really just a close-knit community,” Caitlyn Breslin, another student, said.

From competitions to parades, these students take classes multiple days a week, to perfect their form.

“It’s a confidence boost when you put on the dress and get up on the stage,” McGuinn said. “I met some of my friends who I will have for hopefully the rest of my life, some of the best people I’ve ever met.”

It’s a tradition they hope to continue for generations to come.

“It’s unique,” Sweeney said. “It’s unique to our heritage and great to see that it’s still going strong.”

“I feel happy when I’m doing it, and it just makes me smile,” Breslin said. “It just puts a smile on my face to make other people feel good.”

And as if that’s not impressive enough, a lot of the students are also involved in sports. So they’re great all-around athletes.

You can watch the 250th Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

It will also stream on CBS News Philly and then re-broadcast again on CBS3 on St. Patrick’s Day.