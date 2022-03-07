Philadelphia Police Identify 3 Young Men Killed In West Oak Lane Neighborhood Shooting Over Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the three men killed in a shooting Saturday night in West Oak Lane. Police say they found 18-year-old Lamir “Naseem” Timms next to a stolen Kia Sportage on the 6900 block of Cedar Park Avenue, just before midnight. He was shot in the head.
Twenty-year-old Ahmed Graham, who was shot in the back, was found dead in the back seat and 18-year-old Konyae Rice, who was shot multiple times, was found dead in the street.
Police say they don't yet know what the motive was for these shootings.
Police have not made any arrests.
Residents in the area told CBS3 the neighborhood is fed up with gun violence. A rally was held over the weekend.
