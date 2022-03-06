PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have made an arrest in connection to a triple stabbing in Mayfair that left a mother and her two sons, injured. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Knorr Street around 2 p.m.

Police say the man attempted to turn himself in at the 15th District in Lawndale, but that facility is currently under construction. Police units arrived at his location and took the man to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital and a positive ID was made. The man’s identity is not known at this time.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the man who turned himself in casually walked away carrying a backpack after committing the brutal attack, leaving a mother fighting for her life and her two young sons badly injured.

Police say a woman in her 30s was stabbed multiple times throughout her body and placed in critical condition at Frankford-Torresdale.

Police sources confirm a man is in custody accused of stabbing a mother and her two sons inside this home on the 3200 block of Knorr Street shortly after 2pm Sunday. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/tU436GJovT pic.twitter.com/0Hj5LSDsxm — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) March 6, 2022

The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was stabbed twice in the back of his head. A 10-year-old boy was stabbed once in the back of his head and once in his left leg, according to officials. They’re both in stable condition.

CBS3 spoke to a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified but ran with those boys into her home, fearing the attacker would come back for them.

“When the second kid had came running out he was covered in blood from like head all the way down to his stomach,” the neighbor said. “And then I jumped out the car and said, ‘Are you OK?’ And they said ‘He’s slapping people.’ But I think he meant stabbing because of his accent and then I said, ‘Who? Who?’ He was like ‘He’s in there, he’s stabbing people, he’s stabbing my mom and then I just said, ‘OK I’m going to call the cops.’ I called the cops and then the kids were like, ‘There he is.’ And then I said, ‘Run, run, run.’ And we ran inside my house.”

The woman says she next grabbed some laundry and started applying pressure to the boys to try to stop their bleeding as she called 911.

Neighbors say the man was a co-worker of the mother but police have yet to confirm a relationship or motive.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this story.