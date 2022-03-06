PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is in critical condition on Sunday night after being shot in Philadelphia’s Logan section, police say. The shooting occurred on the 4900 block of North Broad Street around 9:15 p.m.
Police say the man was shot once in his right thigh. Police transported the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center and he was placed in critical condition, according to officials.
No arrest has been made and no weapon was recovered.
