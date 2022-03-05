CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local News, Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a deadly fire in Wilmington on Saturday. Firefighters were called to the Mermaid-Run condominiums along West Brigantine Court just before 3 a.m.

Officials Investigating Deadly Fire In Wilmington, Delaware

The fire impacted 18 units in three buildings.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Make Arrest In Connection To Fatal Shooting At Germantown Citizens Bank

One person was found dead inside one of the units. No other details about the victim have been released.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Auto Show Returns To Center City For First Time Since 2020

Officials say the fire caused more than  $1 million in damage and displaced 30 people.

MORE NEWS: Allentown Car Crash Leaves 2 People Dead

 