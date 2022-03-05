Officials Investigating Deadly Fire In Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a deadly fire in Wilmington on Saturday. Firefighters were called to the Mermaid-Run condominiums along West Brigantine Court just before 3 a.m.
The fire impacted 18 units in three buildings.
One person was found dead inside one of the units. No other details about the victim have been released.
Officials say the fire caused more than $1 million in damage and displaced 30 people.