West Philadelphia Double Shooting Leaves 2 Men Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two young men were shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Saturday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of North 58th Street around 4 p.m.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m.
An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, according to officials. He was also transported to Penn Presbyterian and pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
