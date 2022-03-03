UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Moreland Township Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole $1,100 worth of steaks and seafood from the Willow Grove Giant at the end of February. The incident occurred at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Police say the man was wearing a black winter jacket with a fur-lined, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, tan sneakers, and a black Jordan hat. He left the store in a grey Nissan Murano and traveled northbound on York Road.
If you are able to identify this male, please email kkramer@uppermoreland.org, call 215-657-4700, or hit the SUBMIT A TIP button.