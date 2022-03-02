PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been more than 200 days since Philadelphia put the indoor mask mandate into effect. But it’s now over almost everywhere in the city.

Masks will not be required Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center where fans are looking forward to the home debut of James Harden with the Sixers.

Other than a few weeks last summer, this is the first time many businesses in Philly are allowed to operate without COVID protocols. Many of them, and their customers, say they are ready to move forward.

“It was wonderful walking in here today, not having to worry about if I needed a paper to show I got the vaccine or have a mask. It’s just freeing,” Cheryl Molitor said.

Freedom two years in the making. The mask mandates, vaccine cards and capacity limits are gone in Philly.

Eyewitness News was at Live! Casino in South Philly Wednesday when the announcement was made that customers and staff could take off their masks.

It opened a little over a year ago in the middle of the pandemic. This is the first time they’ll be allowed to operate without COVID protocols in place.

“We see guests every day that come into the facility from somewhere else and say, ‘Hey, I don’t do this at home, we don’t do this in New Jersey, we don’t do this in other parts of the commonwealth,'” Live! Casino GM Joe Billhimer said.

Restaurants have also taken a hit because of the protocols.

Up until Wednesday morning, Fergie’s Pub in Center City was still keeping its vaccine requirement in place. But they’re also now moving forward.

“It’s springlike outside and we’re heading in the right direction with COVID cases and stuff. It’s all very hopeful and I’m glad to put all this behind us,” Fergus Carey said.

“Kind of taking a step back to normalcy. I’m really excited to see staff’s faces, especially with summer coming around the corner,” Isabel Rosenberg said.

Back at the casino, the hope is the relaxed mandates are sustainable.

“Hopefully there’s not going to be a surge to put them back on again. Two years is enough of wearing a mask,” Mark Hodges said.

As with other businesses, the casino and arena both say if you want to continue to wear your mask indoors you’re welcome to do so.