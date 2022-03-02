PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was found shot to death inside a Mercedes in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The car was parked right outside of the Hunting Park Recreation Center at West Hunting Park Avenue and Old York Road.
Police are on the scene gathering evidence.
