SOMERSET COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sent a strong message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine. He attended a prayer vigil in Somerset County Monday night to show that New Jerseyans stand with the war-stricken country.
“I promise to each and every one of you, I like that woman who said at the gas station, ‘We’re all Ukrainian tonight,’” Murphy said. “We’re all Ukrainian every single night from here until, please God, an end that keeps many folks alive and in good health is possible.”
New Jersey has one of the largest Ukrainian communities in the country.