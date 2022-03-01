BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Bucks County officials will announce a joint legal initiative on the PFAS contamination in the county on Tuesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 2:30 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Bucks County officials will announce a joint legal initiative on the PFAS contamination in the county on Tuesday.
- When: Tuesday, March. 1, 2022.
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
