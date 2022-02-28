DOVER, Del. (CBS) – A state of emergency in Delaware will come to an end at 6 p.m. Tuesday. That means masks will not be required in schools, on buses, or in child care facilities.

Also, vaccine and testing requirements for educators and state employees will expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Governor John Carney says the moves are consistent with new masking guidelines issued by the CDC last Friday.

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about where we’re headed,” said Governor Carney. “Over the last month, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically, and we are clearly moving into a new phase of this pandemic. Today’s announcement is consistent with new guidance from the CDC. And it’s consistent with the latest thinking from Delaware’s experts at the Division of Public Health. Delawareans who want to continue wearing a mask – including children in our schools – should be supported and encouraged to do so, even as we move into this new phase. We’ll also continue to encourage all eligible Delawareans to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.”