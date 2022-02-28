CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Chester County are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy. Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street in Coatesville.

Police arrived to find a 4-year-old boy shot in the face.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.