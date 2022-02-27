Philadelphians Stand In Solidarity With Ukraine As Conflict With Russia Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the war in Ukraine continues on a path of escalation, people all over the world, including in Philadelphia, are standing with Ukraine in solidarity. Places like St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church have become sanctuaries for Ukrainian Americans in Philadelphia

Many who still have friends and family overseas came together and prayed for peace on Sunday.

Some of the images coming out of Ukraine have been hard to stomach. It’s even harder for the thousands of Ukrainian Americans living in Philadelphia, many of whom have friends and family members overseas who are caught in the crossfire.

Right now, the Russian invasion has reached the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where many Ukrainians are either fighting to defend their home country or are hiding in bomb shelters to stay safe from aerial attacks.

For the past several days, we’ve seen people gathering in Philadelphia to support Ukrainians both in the United States and abroad.

They say it’s important to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during these war-torn times.

“To show that the world is not going to stand by and let Putin overrun an independent, democratic country,” Majorie Wimther said.

“One of the terrible things about this war is that it has people who have known each other and related to each other all their lives fighting each other,” David Brown said.

A mass took place at St. Nicholas at 9 a.m. Father Ruslan led the mass in Ukrainian.

CBS3 spoke with Katerina Manoff, a University of Pennsylvania alumna, who grew up in Kyiv and now runs a nonprofit connecting young Ukrainians to English-speaking volunteers.

She believes Putin is determined to rebuild the Soviet empire and he won’t stop his offensive until other countries intervene.