PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm is here in the Philadelphia region, and it’s creating slick roads as of early Friday morning. However, a lot of people will see some of the rain and freezing rain taper off.

That’s due to the temperatures. Areas north and east of Philadelphia are below freezing, while the city itself sits at 34 degrees. There is still some ice accumulation on trees and sidewalks to keep an eye on.

Rain will continue to fall during the morning drive. The system has three types of precipitation — snow, freezing rain, and rain — and parts of our area are getting all three. South Jersey remains in the rain category, while there is some clearing in the western part of the region.

The storm is expected to wrap up for the entire region by 10 a.m.

Due to the wintry weather, there are speed restrictions in place in New Jersey for safety and salting measures. Parts of the New Jersey Turnpike and Atlantic City Expressway are capped at 45 mph.

NJ highway restrictions to start off our day. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yhQ56ToAae — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) February 25, 2022

