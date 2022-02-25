MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A winter storm is bringing an icy glaze to parts of the region, with commuters having to keep an eye out for slick spots on sidewalks and parking lots. CBS3 was in Pottstown early Friday morning and observed ice on various surfaces, including cars.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo spotted ice on a nearby fence, as well as up in the trees. It’s hard to discern what areas are wet versus ice in the early morning hours; the light needs to hit the surfaces just right to reveal that icy shine.

NOW: Rain and ice in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Watch your step as you head out this morning. pic.twitter.com/15OwDIoVcb — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) February 25, 2022

CBS3 spoke to some early risers who noticed the slippery conditions right away.

“When I stepped out the door, even the grass was slippery,” Rob Curry said with a laugh. “There was no where to walk that wasn’t slippery.”

One commuter spoke to Jan Carabeo as she waited for her car to de-ice.

“I like winter. I know, surprising right?” she said. “As long as I can drive, I’d say I prefer snow.”

It wasn’t just in Montgomery County, either. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu got photos of icy limbs and twigs outside the CBS3 studios in Philadelphia.

