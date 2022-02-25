PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Happy Harden Day, Philadelphia!

Fifteen days after the 76ers acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets, James Harden will make his much-anticipated debut Friday night in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. The former MVP and three-time NBA scoring leader hasn’t played since Feb. 2 because of hamstring tightness and then the trade to Philly.

Harden was acquired from the Nets, along with Paul Millsap, on Feb. 10 in a megadeal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn.

In 12 seasons with Oklahoma City, Houston and Brooklyn, the 32-year-old Harden has made 10 All-Star teams, won the 2018 MVP and earned three scoring titles.

The Beard wants a title and thinks it can happen with Philadelphia, which he said is the place he wanted to be all along.

In his final practice before his Sixers debut, Harden went one-on-one with his new partner-in-crime Joel Embiid, the favorite for this season’s NBA MVP award.

Here’s how to watch and more on Harden’s Sixers debut.

Sixers (35-23, 3rd in Eastern Conference) vs. T’Wolves (32-28, 7th in Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST, TV: NBCSP, Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Timberwolves after Embiid scored 42 points in the 76ers’ 123-120 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Timberwolves have gone 18-11 at home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.7.

The 76ers are 19-10 on the road. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.5% from downtown. Georges Niang leads the 76ers shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 121-120 in overtime on Nov. 27. D’Angelo Russell scored 35 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Embiid is averaging 29.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the 76ers. Niang is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 121.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm).

76ers: None listed.

