CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf will visit a Philadelphia community center Thursday afternoon to discuss how he plans to invest $1.7 billion in federal funding. The governor will also talk about his continuing push to state legislators for funds to help Pennsylvanians.

The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

  • What: Governor Tom Wolf will discuss funding plans at a Philadelphia community center.
  • When: Thursday, Feb. 24
  • Time:  2 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.