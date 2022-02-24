PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf will visit a Philadelphia community center Thursday afternoon to discuss how he plans to invest $1.7 billion in federal funding. The governor will also talk about his continuing push to state legislators for funds to help Pennsylvanians.
The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Governor Tom Wolf will discuss funding plans at a Philadelphia community center.
- When: Thursday, Feb. 24
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
