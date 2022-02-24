PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was found shot to death inside of a home in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. The victim is believed to be a security guard.
Officers were called to the 900 block of North 68th Street at 7:40 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man.
Police found a 48-year-old man in a first-floor living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was dressed in a security guard uniform when he was found, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.
He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:56 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.