CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have made an arrest in the deadly dorm room stabbing at Lincoln University. The Chester County District Attorney said 39-year-old Nydira Smith, of Philadelphia, is charged with killing 21-year-old student Jawine Evans.
Evans and two other students were stabbed during a fight inside the dorm last week. Smith is the sister of a Lincoln University student, who was also involved in the fight.
According to the district attorney’s office, Smith is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and other related offenses. Authorities said the incident was caught on video, showing Smith “plunging a knife into Evans’ neck, after which Evans staggers backward with a traumatic arterial bleed from his neck.”
Authorities said there were six additional students in danger of being stabbed.
Investigators found security footage of Smith’s car arriving at campus shortly before the incident happened. They later found the vehicle at Smith’s Ardleigh Street residence in Philadelphia. When officers got a search warrant on Feb. 17, they found bloody clothing, proof Smith sought treatment for a hand laceration, and a set of knives with one missing.
The next day, investigators found blood inside her car.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 8.
Officials with Chester County will provide an update on the investigation Thursday at 10 a.m. You can watch the update in the CBS News Philly player above.