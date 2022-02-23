BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have announced the first charges in connection with a buffet brawl at a Bensalem Golden Corral. Around 40 people were caught on camera throwing punches and furniture during the fight last month.
It happened after a customer allegedly became enraged when the buffet ran out of steak.
On Wednesday, authorities charged Alexis Rios, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Hector Rios Rodrigues with disorderly conduct.
They say the brothers were charged for their conduct after the fight.