PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, is truly unique. And it’s one that many believe can have a spiritual connection. The makeup of the date is something that won’t happen again for 11 years.

The date is a palindrome, meaning that it reads the same way forward and backward. Some believe there’s a deeper meaning to palindrome dates.

“Whenever I see 22 or 222, you’re on the right path, but you really need to use logic and discernment with regards to how you want to proceed forward,” astrologist Dan Beck of Inner Makeup Astrology in Media said.

The number two, according to Matt Penner, who is a numerologist based in New Jersey, is symbolic of “give and take.”

“Very much a duality, but I feel like having balance within the duality since both sides of a situation, and when we see both sides we can come together as one,” Matt Penner of Matt Penner Spiritual Healing said.

Naturally, it’s a special day for two hearts to become one. The marriage license bureau says applications increased leading up to 2/22/22.

And in the 2-1-5, there are two’s everywhere. Everywhere in Philly, there’s two-hour parking. In some spots, it’s from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. You can’t make this stuff up!

The number two is described as making us think from both sides.

“None of us live in a vacuum, so it’s this idea of polarity and a tension that can allow one to move forward,” Beck said.

“Love, unity, relationships, empathy, sensitivity and coming together as a whole,” Penner said.

Channel 3 has two’s too: Photographer Will Kenworthy and his twin Chris, photographer Matt Maiorano, and his twin Mark and reporter Matt Petrillo and his twin sister Sophia.

And neither myself or my photographer Tommy G were going to let this day go by without buying a lottery ticket. You can probably guess the numbers. If you’re wondering the next time the dates will align this way, with all the same digits, is 3/3/33.