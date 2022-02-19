PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section has sent three young men to the hospital on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Glenloch Street around 6 p.m.
A 20-year-old man was shot twice in his chest, according to police. He was transported to Temple Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.READ MORE: Parents Outraged After Former Primos Elementary School Principal Accused Of Sexual Assaulting Student
Police say an 18-year-old man was shot three times. He was hit in his left thigh, left foot, and suffered a graze wound to his head and neck area. Police say he’s currently in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody In Connection To Fatal Rhawnhurst Carjacking: Sources
The third victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot once in his right calf. He’s in stable condition at Frankford Torresdale, according to police.
No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, police say.MORE NEWS: Willingboro Township Police Arrest 2 Suspects In Connection To Deadly Shooting Of 19-Year-Old Adam Janson
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here