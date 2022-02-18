CBS News PhillyWatch Now
CBS3 is celebrating 50 years of THON!

Penn State’s THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world with a mission to spread awareness of childhood cancer. The weekend-long danceathon has raised more than $190 million dollars for Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

THON Weekend 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the 46-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping, dance marathon and will take place February 18-20, 2022.  More than 16,500 student volunteers from Penn State University are participating.

Click here to watch the 46-hour coverage of  THON, starting on Friday, February 18.

