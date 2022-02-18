PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy and 22-year-old woman were injured Friday during a dog mauling that led to a shooting in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section, police say. The incident took place on the 6100 block of Ogontz Avenue around 7:15 a.m.
Police say the 5-year-old boy suffered bite marks to the face and legs after being mauled by a dog. He's in stable condition. One dog is now deceased and another is in ACCT Philly custody, according to police.
A man attempted to shoot the dogs during the mauling, police say, and the bullet might've ricocheted and hit the 22-year-old woman in the face. She was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park and placed in stable condition.
The man who fired the gun was not arrested, police say. He has a permit to carry.
