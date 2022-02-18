PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the biggest names in entertainment are teaming up to buy Philadelphia-based sports retailer Mitchell & Ness.
The company that helped make throwbacks cool again will soon be owned by Fanatics Sportswear and a group that includes rappers Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Lil Baby.
76ers co-owner Michael Rubin owns Fanatics and he's driving the acquisition.
Mitchell & Ness is the oldest sports apparel company in Philadelphia.
We’re told all of its workers will keep their jobs as part of the deal.