YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — Yeadon Borough Council voted to remove Anthony Paparo as its police chief Thursday night. The vote was 4 to 3 in favor of removing Paparo.

Paparo says he was fired because he’s not Black. The council says it’s because of overspending.

Yeadon Borough Council removing Police Chief Anthony Paparo from the department. It was a packed house, very heated, and community members fought hard to keep him. Full story tonight on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WyrB5aPION — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) February 18, 2022

The community fought hard for the police chief, but in the end, the Borough Council did vote to remove him. It’s his connection and dedication to the community they admired the most.

The meeting was heated, to say the least. It was a packed house and a lot of yelling and screaming.

It all started after Paparo says his job was on the line because of his race. He says he was told some councilmembers preferred a Black chief to run the force. Councilmembers denied this claim, saying he was removed because of his job performance and money.

They claim he violated the police collective bargaining agreement, giving overtime jobs to part-time officers and exceeding $300,000.

Paparo claims the part-timers were offered the jobs when full-time officers couldn’t work them and he had no other option to keep the community safe.

Paparo was devasted and emotional after the meeting.

“It’s destroying my wife, it’s destroying my kids,” he said. “My career doesn’t end like this. It doesn’t end like this.”

“This is not about race,” Council Presiden Sharon Council-Harris said. “I hired him in 2017.”

“It was a shameful night. There was not a bit of fairness,” Harold Goodman, Paparo’s attorney, said. “A good man has been thrown to the dogs, but he is strong and will rise.”

Paparo’s attorney says they will fight this.

In the meantime, Lt. Shawn Burns was appointed to take over.

Paparo said he had scheduled school training on Friday and is unsure about the future of that.