CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:East Germantown, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his head and killed in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section on Tuesday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 500 block of East Duval Street just after 12 p.m.

Police identified the man as Kadene Bryant.

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot 3 Times In Head, Killed In East Germantown

READ MORE: Philadelphia Will No Longer Require Restaurants To Check COVID-19 Vaccine Status To Dine Indoors

Bryant was pronounced dead by medics at 12:12 p.m, according to officials.

READ MORE: Sandy Hook Families Settle For $73M With Gun Maker Remington

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.

MORE NEWS: Police: 12-Year-Old Girl Shot While Walking To Grocery Store In Feltonville

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here