PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his head and killed in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section on Tuesday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 500 block of East Duval Street just after 12 p.m.
Police identified the man as Kadene Bryant.
Bryant was pronounced dead by medics at 12:12 p.m, according to officials.
No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.
