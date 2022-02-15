PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The William Dick School in North Philadelphia was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a shooting in the area that sent a woman to the hospital, police say. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Diamond Street.
Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot one time in her neck. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to officials.
A weapon was recovered and a man is in custody, police say
