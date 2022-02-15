PITTSBURGH (CBS/AP) — Sidney Crosby has a knack for punishing the Philadelphia Flyers, so of course, the superstar became the latest member of the NHL’s 500-goal club against Pittsburgh’s cross-state rival.
Crosby reached the mark with a power-play goal in the first period of Tuesday night’s game against the Flyers.
50 goals against the Flyers… and 500 GOALS IN THE NHL!
Congratulations Sid! It has been our honor to watch every single second. pic.twitter.com/oR6TO7oNDb
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 16, 2022
Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th to do it with one franchise. He is the second Penguin to score 500 goals, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.READ MORE: Man Who Fatally Stabbed Elderly Aunt Shot, Killed By Officers In South Philadelphia: Police
Crosby beat Flyers goalie Carter Hart with a shot from just above the goal line at 16:34 of the first period. Longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin fed Crosby, who gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.
Crosby's milestone also marked his 50th career goal against the Flyers. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has 50 goals and 67 assists in his career against Pittsburgh's cross-state rivals.
