Ben Simmons Breaks Silence In Brooklyn Nets Press Conference, Says He Wasn't In Good Place Mentally In Philly

By CBS3 Staff
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBS) — Ben Simmons held his first press conference with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. It was the first chance to get Simmons’ perspective about what went wrong in Philly.

“It wasn’t about the fans or coaches or comments made by anybody, it was just a personal thing for me,” Simmons said. “That was earlier than that series, or even that season, that I was dealing with… and that organization knew that.”

Simmons said he wasn’t in a good place mentally in Philadelphia.  He hopes to be playing for the Nets when they come to Philadelphia on March 10.