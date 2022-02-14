PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The cold is back as the Philadelphia region’s brief taste of spring last week came to an abrupt end. Temperatures plummeted Sunday night and will remain colder than normal through at least the first couple of days of the workweek.

Roughly 2 to 5 inches of snow fell in Lehigh Valley, Berks, Upper Montgomery, and Upper Bucks. Temperatures were just above freezing along the I-95 corridor and South Jersey where half an inch to 1.5 inches fell.

Main roads were wet everywhere, but drive ways, walkways, cars, and grassy areas were coated. About an inch covered the grounds in Philly and South Jersey. The slippery side roads, driveways, and walkways will freeze Sunday night as lows tumble into the 20s, creating black ice concerns. Winds start to pick up a bit, too.

Expect skies to stay partly cloudy. It should remain dry across the region as well.

The Philadelphia region will wake up on Monday and it will be frigid. For many of us, wind chills on Monday morning will be in the single digits, including even below 0 in areas across the Poconos.

While Monday will be sunny, temperatures will not reflect the nice sunshine and we hover in the low 30s, with wind chills likely in the teens most of the afternoon.

It will be a good Valentine’s Day to snuggle up with your Valentine and relax.

Tuesday we rebound every so slightly to a more seasonably cold in the upper 30s to near 40 with the sunshine back for another day two.

Wednesday should feel pretty nice with highs near 50 and a mostly sunny sky. Try to enjoy Wednesday because even though the temperatures are likely to push into the low 60s by Thursday, it will be accompanied by some rain showers as our next potent cold front will try to sweep across the region.

As of right now, the system looks to remain all rain, save for some potential for the wintry mix at the very tail end of things in the Poconos or Lehigh Valley, but more will need to be seen over the course of the next few days to make a real ruling on any wintry precipitation with the next weather maker.

Temperatures will take another nose dive behind the Thursday front, as we once again drop from the 60s to the 30s and 40s on Friday. We should quiet down then by the time next weekend rolls around.

CBS3’s Tammie Souza and Matt Peterson contributed to this report.