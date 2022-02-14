PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are ramping up patrols in Center City. Groups of rowdy teens have been causing trouble.

Philadelphia police say three arrests were made over the weekend for disorderly conduct. People CBS3 spoke with say they could not believe what they saw.

“I have no idea what the [expletive] is going on here but it ain’t good,” a person is heard saying in a video of the incident.

Disarray and disorder Saturday night as teenagers packed Center City streets.

“My Citizen app was going crazy. It was actually pretty scary,” Lisa Wyatte said.

Wyatte was leaving work when she saw more than 50 teens dispersed along 10th and Market Streets and on SEPTA.

“Down at the El platform and they were running all through the platform. They jumped off the platform and were running across the tracks and everything. They were young, young kids,” she said.

The teens caused police to ramp up patrols in the Fashion District.

It’s the second week in a row young people forced officials to take action.

The week prior, SEPTA officers arrested about six people due to groups fighting and possibly assaulting bystanders.

“Beyond the teenager, considering the ramifications, we’re looking for the parents to drive that point home that you don’t want to ruin your life with one bad mistake,” SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said.

We took concerns regarding juvenile activity to District attorney Larry Krasner, who confirmed his office is investigating.

“We are doing what we believe is the right thing in terms of public safety and that means protecting juveniles when they are victims of crimes and it also means properly prosecuting them when they have perpetrated crimes,” Krasner said.

“People are tired of being shut in, shut out, etc. in this pandemic but not vandalizing. That’s just foolish. This is our home,” one man said.

SEPTA is advising people to use their SEPTA Transit Watch app. The chief says people can communicate directly with a transit officer to have someone dispatched to a location.