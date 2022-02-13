WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has confirmed that police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating the vandalism of multiple locations that were spray-painted with swastikas. Police believe the vandalism took place on Friday night.
The Columbus Inn, a billboard on Union Street, and Brandywine Counseling and Community Services are the places that were vandalized, according to police.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Ends As Temperatures Plummet, Creating Black Ice Concerns
Wilmington’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.READ MORE: 4 Men Hospitalized As Philadelphia Police Investigate Violent Car Crash In Bustleton
Some of the swastikas were backwards. When the swastika’s arms are backward, it’s often the sign of a young person attempting to do “shock” graffiti, rather than a white supremacist, according to the Anti-Defamation League.MORE NEWS: Man Critically Injured In Overbrook Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington Police at 302-654-5151.