PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is in the hospital after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the back of the head. This happened early Sunday morning near Race and North Wanamaker Streets in West Philadelphia.
When officers arrived in the city's Haddington neighborhood, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
The victim is currently in critical condition.
There is no word on any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here