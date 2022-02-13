PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood, city police said. This happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Belmar and South 57th Streets.
According to the department, the shooing happened inside a home on Belmar Street. A 19-year-old was shot in the chest, leg and head, which the 29-year-old victim was hit in the chest and head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the victims as Kyle Bentley, 29, and Mehki Bradley, 19.
There have been no arrests.
This brings the city's homicide total to 57 so far this year.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here