PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Saturday night crash in Bustleton sent four people to the hospital, according to Philadelphia police. The incident happened at the intersection of Verree Road and Bloomfied Avenue around 8:05 p.m.
The department said a 2008 Nissan with a driver and two passengers was going north on Verree Road "at a high rate of speed." That's when the car crashed into a 2002 Dodge trying to turn left onto Bloomfield Avenue.
The Nissan flipped, throwing both passengers from the car. The driver was partially ejected, and emergency personnel took them and a passenger to a local hospital with critical injuries. The other passenger went to a different hospital and is in critical condition.
The driver of the Dodge is in stable condition with a broken ankle.
Authorities have not made any arrests in the incident.