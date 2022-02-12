PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old delivery driver is lucky to be alive after Philadelphia police say he was shot several times in South Philadelphia. This happened in the 500 block of Montrose Street Friday night.
The department said that around 9:11 p.m., the victim was inside his car about to make a delivery when another car pulled up. People in that car opened fire and drove off.
A nearby officer rushed the victim is the hospital.
"One of the things he actually said was, 'I'm gonna die,'" Inspector D.F. Pace said at the scene, " Fortunately, he's not going to die, he's in stable condition thanks to the quick work of the responding officers."
Investigators found around 21 spent shell casings.
There have been no arrests.
