Local Lawmakers Urging Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Declare Disaster Emergency After Kingsessing Water Main Break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mess left behind from a major water main break in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section is far from gone. Now, some lawmakers and neighbors hope Harrisburg will give them the help they need to clean up.

It’s been about three days since the water main break and there’s still a lot of work to be done. Lawmakers say the next step should be a disaster declaration.

In a letter to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Representatives Dwight Evans and Mary Gay Scanlon urged his office to declare a disaster emergency in Kingsessing.

They’re seeking local and federal funding to help families affected by the massive water main break.

On Wednesday morning, a 48-inch century-old water main broke and sent water into homes, which caused many residents to lose some of their belongings.

Evans toured the area and says a delay in getting funds would be incredibly damaging.

“We are collectively in this and we know that we have to get a message across about fixing – the infrastructure package that we passed a couple weeks ago was the need to address that,” Evans said. “We have to do something about our structured roads, bridges, water pipes, it is a real problem. And we also talked to various council people, state reps and state senators and formed the alliance with them. So we have some challenges and we are determined to address those challenges.”

Crews have been out working all day on Saturday. Eyewitness News reached out to Wolf’s office to get his response to this letter, but we are still waiting to hear back.