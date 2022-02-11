PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least six people have been stabbed in Kensington, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the 3000 block of North Front Street around 4:15 a.m. Friday.
Details are limited at this time, but authorities told Eyewitness News at least six people were injured. Earlier reports included that a child was injured, but police later corrected themselves.
One person is currently in custody, but details are limited at this time.
