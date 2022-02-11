PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking for healthier Super Bowl snacks, we’ve got you covered! With February recognizing American Heart Month, Eyewitness News Reporter Vittoria Woodill cooks up some Super Bowl Party favorites with Jessica DeLuise, Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist and Physician Assistant with American Family Care in Conshohocken.
RECIPES
Buffalo Chicken Casserole:
Makes 1 – casserole dish
- 3 – 4-6 oz chicken breasts, well-cooked (overcooked is best!)
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 can chickpeas or 2 cups hummus
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1-2 cups milk or broth of choice to thin the bean ‘cream’
- 1/4 cup hot sauce or to taste
- 1 small onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 tsp salt
- Black pepper to taste
Brownies:
Makes 1- large, 8×8 brownie or 12-16 small cupcake brownies, depending on how large you make them.
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1/4 cup apple sauce or mashed bananas (instead of vegetable oil)
- 3 large eggs
- 1/4 cup granulated sweetener (sugar or monk fruit)
- 1/2 cup baking cocoa
- 1 tsp vanilla extract (swap in 1/2 tsp of peppermint extract for a fun twist)
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/8 tsp salt
Optional add-ins:
- 1/2 cup Chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup Walnuts
- 1/2 unsweetened shredded coconut
Icing:
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1 tsp vanilla extra
- Powdered or liquid sweetener to taste
- Pipe on “football lacing” using a piping bag or zip-locked bag
- Using a food processor, blend the beans and apple sauce until smooth.
- Add the vanilla and eggs and pulse to incorporate.
- Add the sugar and pulse to blend.
- In a mix bowl, mix salt, baking powder, cocoa powder.
- Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing to incorporate. Usually, I add the dry ingredients in thirds, mixing in between additions.
- Mix all ingredients well.
- Pour batter into a ‘greased’ or parchment-lined 8×8 baking dish.
- Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes.
- If making cupcakes, then cut the cooking time down to 12-15 minutes. Check doneness and cook longer, as needed.
- For the cupcakes, use an ice cream scoop to ensure even size and even cooking!
For more recipes and fun visit Jessica on https://thewellnesskitchenista.com/