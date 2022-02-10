YEADON, Pa. (CBS) — Yeadon Borough’s police chief expected the area’s council to vote Thurday to fire him, he says, because he’s white. Instead, the borough’s council postponed the vote.

Police Chief Anthony “Chachi” Paparo and some councilmembers believe his job is on the line because he’s not Black. However, other councilmembers involved in these allegations deny that, saying it’s about his job performance.

The two-hour council meeting was packed with people and at times explosive.

“We are tired of using people as scapegoats,” a woman said.

Sparks flew at Thursday’s special council meeting at Yeadon Borough Hall.

Police Chief Paparo has served in his position for about three years. So many people came to the council meeting this afternoon in support of him after the mayor and some councilmembers heard the council vice president say this:

“I was told directly from Learin Johnson that this is a Black town and she wants a Black police chief,” Yeadon Councilmember Liana Roadcloud said. “She said it several times and I told her not to say it because that’s wrong.”

The mayor previously said Johnson expressed the same thing.

“We need a Black chief. We want to have a Black chief and that nobody likes him and that we want to replace him,” Mayor Rohan Hepkins said.

Johnson denies bringing race into any of those conversations.

“Because he’s lying,” Johnson responded.

Back inside the council meeting, the president says she’s giving the chief time to present his case.

“One thing we don’t want to have happen is an appearance of unfairness,” Council President Sharon Council Harris said.

Crime has gone down over the years and the mayor confirms the borough has been under budget.