PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Valentine’s Day is usually associated with warm and fuzzy feelings, but this year you’ll also need a heavy winter coat to enjoy that special day around Philadelphia.

Temperatures will bottom out in the teens Monday morning and only reach the upper 20s by the afternoon. Breezy northwest winds will add to the brutal cold. On a positive note, it will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.

The average high temperature on Feb. 14 is 44 degrees — well above where we will be this year.

Last year was another chilly day of love with a high of only 36 and a trace of rain.

It can always be colder though.

In 1979, temperatures dipped to 2 degrees and in 1990, they soared to 67.

While we don’t expect snow or rain this year, it is always possible.

In 1914, a winter storm covered Philadelphia with 6.9 inches of snow and it was wet in 1935 with 1.26 inches of rain.