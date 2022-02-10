PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead more than a month after a man was killed in her home. The department confirmed Wednesday authorities found the body of Kim Ezell, 59, near Delaware Technical Community College in Newark.
Authorities said the investigation began Jan. 5 when officers went to the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue for a hospital case call. That's where they found 78-year-old Stanley Lawton with a gunshot wound to the right eye. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim was found by a neighbor’s daughter, who came to check on her mother, Ezell.
An investigation led authorities to Walter Heard, 30, of North 20th Street. Officers searched his home on Jan 12 and found three guns inside the home. Heard was taken into custody and charged with murder the following day.
Ezell was named a missing person after authorities didn’t find her during the investigation.
On Feb. 8, Ezell's body was found on campus inside a vehicle used for parts.
The investigation is still ongoing.