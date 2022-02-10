PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A strange new twist in the death of comedian Bob Saget: a new report from a Florida medical examiner says he died of head trauma that most likely resulted from a fall. That has many wondering when and how hitting your head can become deadly?

Bob Saget’s family says the comedian, actor, and TV host who died last month accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

Medical experts say he probably suffered an epidural hematoma. That’s bleeding and swelling in the brain.

So how does something like this happen?

“It’s truly tragic and it’s a rare event,” Dr. Michelle J. Smith said.

Dr. Smith, a neurologist with Main Line Health says a fatal epidural hematoma usually comes with symptoms like:

confusion

dizziness

severe headache

drowsiness

nausea

“So if one seeks medical attention in a timely way, often we can reverse any brain damage before it’s permanent,” Dr. Smith said. “Unfortunately for him, it sounds like that head strike was the only injury he sustained, and potentially he didn’t have any other pain and by the time that he would have had symptoms he was asleep.”

People over the age of 40 have a higher risk for traumatic brain injury. Blood thinners, including aspirin, are more likely to cause bleeding.

“Lots of us hit our head, lot of us have minor head injuries, sometimes major, so it’s scary to think that something like this could happen,” Dr. Smith said. “This particular tragic situation for him is really a perfect storm because in a lot of other scenarios you have a car accident or something where you’re having other pain in your body and you’re going to get medical care.”

A statement from Saget’s family says, “Remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: To be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Doctors say not every knock to the head requires a trip to the emergency room, but if there is severe pain or any other neurological symptoms, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.