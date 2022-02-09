NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) –A big break in the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in New Castle County. Police have made arrests and recovered some pricey items.

We are talking designer handbags, watches and diamonds. Police laid it all out Wednesday to give us an idea of what these thieves took.

Here is a look at the two people police say are responsible for multiple residential burglaries in New Castle County.

Police say the duo has been hitting homes in the area since January up until they were recently arrested.

Investigators say they were able to link these burglaries based on the victims’ ethnic background.

This is still an active investigation because crimes like this have been reported to multiple police agencies, even in other states.

This is a look at some of the high-end belongings that were stolen totaling more than $50,000. The majority of the items are designer and extremely expensive.

Police say the burglars targeted the houses when no one was home.

‘These were unoccupied residential burglaries. So during the day when the victims were at work they would enter and ransacking was involved,” New Castle County Police Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd said. “What we found is members of this community are new to the U.S. and don’t always report the incidents to police because of the language or cultural barriers. My agency has continued to address this issue by offering 24-hour language lines to our officers.”

New Castle County Police say if you recognize any of these belongings reach out to them.