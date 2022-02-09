CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eagles, Local

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but is love in the air for Eagles fans? Well, it depends on what team a potential love interest is rooting for.

A survey by Bookies.com reveals football’s least compatible fan bases. When it comes to Eagles fans, they’re pretty strict about who they wouldn’t want to date.

  • 20% refuse to date a Cowboys fan
  • 18% won’t date a Buccaneers fan
  • 14% say Patriots fans don’t stand a chance
  • Giants and Raiders fans are tied with 8%

Fans That Eagles Fans Wouldn't Date

By the way, Cowboys fans are avoided more than any other fans in the NFL.