PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner but is love in the air for Eagles fans? Well, it depends on what team a potential love interest is rooting for.
A survey by Bookies.com reveals football’s least compatible fan bases. When it comes to Eagles fans, they’re pretty strict about who they wouldn’t want to date.
- 20% refuse to date a Cowboys fan
- 18% won’t date a Buccaneers fan
- 14% say Patriots fans don’t stand a chance
- Giants and Raiders fans are tied with 8%
By the way, Cowboys fans are avoided more than any other fans in the NFL.